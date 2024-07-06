Sign up
15 / 365
Saturday Morning Farmers' Market
Quick snap at the Market.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
howozzie
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
Photo Details
Album
365
Gillian Brown
Looks an interesting place.
July 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Huge place.
July 7th, 2024
