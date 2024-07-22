Previous
Sometimes I am not the brightest by howozzie
29 / 365

Sometimes I am not the brightest

Decided to finish polishing the RV, thought the ladder was stable but, obviously, wasn't. Didn't get to take a different photo No sympathy for carelessness. This is the most creative I feel at the moment.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

