Sometimes I am not the brightest
Decided to finish polishing the RV, thought the ladder was stable but, obviously, wasn't. Didn't get to take a different photo No sympathy for carelessness. This is the most creative I feel at the moment.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
howozzie
@howozzie
A Sandgroper (Western Australia) now living in the US Midwest. I thought one went to warmer places as they aged, how did I miss that?...
carelessness
