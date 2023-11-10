Previous
Bokeh #15/30 - Happy Buddha by i_am_a_photographer
Bokeh #15/30 - Happy Buddha

Inspiration is lacking today. Buddha portrait will have to do.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely details
November 10th, 2023  
