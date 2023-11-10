Sign up
Previous
15 / 365
Bokeh #15/30 - Happy Buddha
Inspiration is lacking today. Buddha portrait will have to do.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
1
0
Brian
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
15
photos
6
followers
5
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A99V
Taken
10th November 2023 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
bokeh
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely details
November 10th, 2023
