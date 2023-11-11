Previous
Bokeh #16/30 - Aviator by i_am_a_photographer
16 / 365

Bokeh #16/30 - Aviator

Link to statue description https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=8427

Took 181 photos today. Settled on this one.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Brian

