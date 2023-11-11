Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
16 / 365
Bokeh #16/30 - Aviator
Link to statue description
https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=8427
Took 181 photos today. Settled on this one.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
16
photos
7
followers
6
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A99V
Taken
11th November 2023 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
bokeh
,
bronze
,
aviator
,
airfield
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close