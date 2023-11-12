Previous
Bokeh #17/30 - Veterans day by i_am_a_photographer
17 / 365

Bokeh #17/30 - Veterans day

Thanks to all who served.

Take with an a99 28-70 f/2.8 lens
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Brian

ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
4% complete

Photo Details

