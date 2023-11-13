Previous
Bokeh #17/30 - Roasted Coffee by i_am_a_photographer
18 / 365

Bokeh #17/30 - Roasted Coffee

I timed myself this AM on setting up and taking this photo - 10 minutes w strobe and reflector. Roasted yesterday. Good enough for a photo fo the day.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
