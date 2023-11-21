Previous
Bokeh #26/30 - motion by i_am_a_photographer
Bokeh #26/30 - motion

Taken with the funky russian lens which did most of the work, I did apply a Nik Collection filter "motion" to emphasize the swirl effect.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
