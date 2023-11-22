Previous
Bokeh #27/30 - droplets by i_am_a_photographer
27 / 365

Bokeh #27/30 - droplets

Dusting off the macro lenses.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Brian

ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
