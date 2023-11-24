Previous
Bokeh #29/30 - blades by i_am_a_photographer
29 / 365

Bokeh #29/30 - blades

Theme almost over. Going festive for the next 30.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Brian

Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
