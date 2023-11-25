Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
Bokeh #30/30 - japanese snowbell tree
I'll end the Bokeh theme with this photo. Taken with a modified lens and edited in PS and LR (only filter is a contrast), this shows the swirling effect with the subject in the center - japanese tree snowbell
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
25th November 2023 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
japanese
,
bokeh
,
snowbell
