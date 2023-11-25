Previous
Bokeh #30/30 - japanese snowbell tree by i_am_a_photographer
30 / 365

Bokeh #30/30 - japanese snowbell tree

I'll end the Bokeh theme with this photo. Taken with a modified lens and edited in PS and LR (only filter is a contrast), this shows the swirling effect with the subject in the center - japanese tree snowbell
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Brian

