Previous
Anything B&W 7/60. More Cone Dog by i_am_a_photographer
67 / 365

Anything B&W 7/60. More Cone Dog

Well just when you think she doesn't need it, she manages to open the wound. So more Cone for 3 or 4 days. Taken with my 90mm prime f/1.6 lens. Edited in Nik with a "cool" effect applied.
Happy 2024
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Brian

ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Poor girl, she looks so sweet
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise