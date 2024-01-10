Sign up
76 / 365
Anything B&W 16/60- Bird
So missed a photo due to health reasons. This was taken last summer/fall but edited today. Bit more interesting in color.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
77
photos
12
followers
10
following
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A99V
Taken
16th September 2023 11:30am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
