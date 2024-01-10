Previous
Next
Anything B&W 16/60- Bird by i_am_a_photographer
76 / 365

Anything B&W 16/60- Bird

So missed a photo due to health reasons. This was taken last summer/fall but edited today. Bit more interesting in color.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Brian

ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise