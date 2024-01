Anything B&W 17/60- Other Hobby

Given this was taken around 11:30AM, I had to adjust the background to remove objects in my home. Essentially I masked the guitar, inversed the mask and asked Photoshop the generate the background image. In this case a stage. But I didn't like the outcome so I applied a Gaussian Blur to just the background remove find detail. I have plans to do this right in a dark setting with a light.... Good enough for a photo of the day