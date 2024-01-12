Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
78 / 365
Anything B&W 18/60- Drone
A company gave me a drone to reivew and comment on. This is a photo from high above flipped to B&W. Edited with some Topaz filters.
The field you see will soon be a parking lot with some buildings.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
78
photos
12
followers
11
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Atom
Taken
12th January 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close