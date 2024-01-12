Previous
Anything B&W 18/60- Drone by i_am_a_photographer
78 / 365

Anything B&W 18/60- Drone

A company gave me a drone to reivew and comment on. This is a photo from high above flipped to B&W. Edited with some Topaz filters.

The field you see will soon be a parking lot with some buildings.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Photo Details

