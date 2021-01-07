Sign up
292 / 365
Estate Vollenhove
This is estate Vollenhove, just outside the city borders. I think. A famous Dutch classical pianist lived here till a couple of years ago.
Taken with the smartphone.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
iiwi
@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
Album
2012 in 365 pictures
Camera
FP3
Taken
6th January 2021 10:49am
