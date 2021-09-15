Previous
square foot garden by iiwi
Photo 385

square foot garden

With tomato's, peppers, kale, zucchini and in the back, not on the picture, saffron. On the fence is thyme, chive and strawberry.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

iiwi

