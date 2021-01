fort

Dotted in the surroundings of my city are these fortifications. They are part of a Dutch defense-line. The objection was to create a wall of water around the major cities by cutting the dams, so that offensive troups could not penetrate. This became obsolete in the second world war, due to the airforces.

I made this picture on a walk on a newly opened walkway along a not longer used railtrack. On the right you can see the modern tracks with trains and trams every two minutes or so.