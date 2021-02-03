walking before the rain comes

We can't do many things during lockdown, but we are allowed to take walks outside.

This year the province made signed walks through many of the cities, and connecting them. This is part of a walk I do a lot. I am not the only one as you can see, it is almost a congestion sometimes.

There where the trees are on the left is the city and I am standing with my back tot the soccer fields, with another part of the city. But this small patch of land is designated as a nature reserve. They are rebuilding it at the moment so it will be more diverse in plants and attract more birds and insects. And snakes, they hope. I often leave a book here on the bench for someone to find.