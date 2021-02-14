Sign up
farm in the snow
I did a walk today in our sistertown, through the fields for two hours with a cold eastern wind. The sistertown was its own town before, but now we are one.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
iiwi
@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
Album
2021 in 365 pictures
Camera
NIKON D5200
Taken
14th February 2021 12:44pm
