farm in the snow by iiwi
330 / 365

farm in the snow

I did a walk today in our sistertown, through the fields for two hours with a cold eastern wind. The sistertown was its own town before, but now we are one.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

iiwi

@iiwi
I moved since last time to Zeist in the Netherlands. My objective here is to make snapshot of how we live here, go out every...
