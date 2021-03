all roads go to the piramid

I did a walk to the piramid today. This was actually a hard to take picture, as it was dark and cloudy, not conditions to have good light on a picture. I had to use long exposure to get some colours on it.

the piramid was build in 1806 by a brother of Napoleon Bonapart, who was king of the Netherlands at that time, as a tribute to his famous brothers invasion of Egypt. Because this was the French army post at that time, all roads here do go to the piramid.