Previous
Collage of my flower garden by illinilass
Photo 465

Collage of my flower garden

24 April 2024
5 August 2024
The top photo I didn’t use “magic eraser” on the electric lines across the street. Today I did.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Such a pretty patch you’ve created there
August 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
That has coloured up beautifully!
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a difference a few months make. Your flower patch looks gorgeous.
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise