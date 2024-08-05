Sign up
Previous
Photo 465
Collage of my flower garden
24 April 2024
5 August 2024
The top photo I didn’t use “magic eraser” on the electric lines across the street. Today I did.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
589
photos
86
followers
140
following
127% complete
View this month »
Lesley
ace
Such a pretty patch you’ve created there
August 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
That has coloured up beautifully!
August 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a difference a few months make. Your flower patch looks gorgeous.
August 5th, 2024
