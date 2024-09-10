Sign up
Photo 501
Island Beach State Park
The park is the largest reserve of undeveloped barrier island in New Jersey and one of the largest in the US. The Atlantic Ocean on one side and Barnegat Bay on the other.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
new
,
beach
,
park
,
state
,
island
,
jersey
Corinne C
ace
This is so beautiful. I can smell the sea and feel the warm sand on my feet.
September 11th, 2024
