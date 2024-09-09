Ocean Grove, NJ

Ocean Grove was founded in 1869 when a group of Methodist clergymen formed the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to develop & operate a summer camp meeting site on the New Jersey seashore.



By the early 20th century, the popular Christian meeting ground became known as the “Queen of Religious Resorts.” The community's land is still owned by the camp meeting association and leased to individual homeowners & businesses.



Now, as New Jersey's finest year-round family seashore resort, this one square mile of natural beauty has welcomed & delighted vacationers for over a century.

​

On Ocean Grove's tree-lined streets is the largest assemblage of authentic Victorian architecture in the nation. In 1976, the town was entered in the National Register of Historic Places and, in 1977, the New Jersey State Register of Historic Places.



The tents were the first accommodations, now 114 remain to be used during the summer.