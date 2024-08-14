Sign up
Photo 472
Elegant Elbe river cruise
So excited, today 6 of us friends since high school booked a cruise for next April! Can’t wait!
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
river
cruise
elbe
Suzanne
ace
It will be wonderful. We did a river cruise for the first time earlier this year Amsterdam to Avignon with Viking. Loved it.
August 15th, 2024
Marj
Sounds like fun. This picture is lovely !
August 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That sounds fabulous
August 15th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, that sounds like a great trip!
August 15th, 2024
