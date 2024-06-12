Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
022: Baking
Made banana muffins with my 2 year old.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
0
Fran
@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
22
photos
3
followers
0
following
6% complete
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
12th June 2024 9:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Lesley
ace
Yum - they look lovely
June 12th, 2024
