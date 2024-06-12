Previous
022: Baking by incrediblefran
22 / 365

022: Baking

Made banana muffins with my 2 year old.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Fran

@incrediblefran
I tried this project once, over 10 years ago. I think I made it 6 months! Time to try again.
Lesley ace
Yum - they look lovely
June 12th, 2024  
