Park life

Taken on my usual route with the dog around the park today, a slightly later visit than usual which turned out to be a good thing.



It had been a pretty cloudy day, but the sun started to shine through and momentarily lit up this line of trees. I had to make a quick dash to get nearer to capture this on my phone, fortunately the dog seems to have adapted to this erratic behaviour.



I feel very fortunate to be able to visit the park each day, it's really beginning to come to life now. Despite there being only one runner in this shot, there were masses of people running and cycling around the perimeter road. I keep well away inside the park but I saw a notice asking people to limit coming here so I'm enjoying it while I can!