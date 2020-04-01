Snake's-head fritillary

On today's walk in the park we discovered these lovely wild flowers, mostly different shades of purples and pinks with a few white ones. They were completely hidden from the path so it was a bonus to find them as we diverted to avoid a bottleneck of other walkers.



Interesting to read this on the Wildlife Trust website



'It was not so long ago that the spring markets of Covent Garden were overflowing with the nodding, pink-and white-chequered blooms of snake's-head fritillaries. Handfuls picked from meadows beside the River Thames were taken to London by local children to be sold for a pretty penny or two. But, today, the carpets of is this flower that once straddled our rivers and adorned our wet meadows have become a rare sight.'



Edited in photoshop, adding different layers and blending modes that I've been trying out on flower shots recently.



