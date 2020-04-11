Woodland walk

I found these flowers in an area of woodland around the park yesterday so I took the camera with me today, hoping to get some photos.



Our dog is quite good at sitting still for a short time but not for too long. It's a bit tricky now my husband is stuck at home and I'm now in charge of both Tilly and my camera, maybe not such a good idea to use a manual focus lens, what was I thinking!?



Another lovely day and the park was quite busy again but most people were in their own space and keeping their distance.



Thanks so much for all your comment and favs on the last post, really appreciate you putting it on PP and TP :)

