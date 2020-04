Oh So Quiet

Taken on my phone on my walk with Tilly in the park, surprisingly so quiet on Easter Sunday.



This is the point where I usually have to dodge all the people, there's a car park just behind where I'm standing and 4 different paths meet here at the end of the lake. It was good to see more birds than people when I got here today!



Thanks so much everyone for your comments and favs on recent posts, they're very much appreciated.