Bluebell

The wooded area around the park is full of flowers as they make the most of the light before the trees are in full leaf.



The bluebells are lovely, although I don't think there are any of the native variety here. However, I'm happy to make do with these for now and hope to go back to the woodlands next year where we've seen carpets of these in the past.



Added a couple of textures in photoshop, just because I had time to :)