Photo 1187
Awakening
It's been good to follow the progress of spring in the park on my daily walks. Under normal circumstances I wouldn't be there so often so I'm glad to have had this time to appreciate it.
It's a bit weird that the weather has been so good every day, it just adds to the strangeness of this situation we're in!
Thanks so much for all your comments and favs on the blossom photo, much appreciated.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
1187
Allison Williams
ace
Love your presentation!
April 17th, 2020
