Awakening by inthecloud5
Photo 1187

Awakening

It's been good to follow the progress of spring in the park on my daily walks. Under normal circumstances I wouldn't be there so often so I'm glad to have had this time to appreciate it.

It's a bit weird that the weather has been so good every day, it just adds to the strangeness of this situation we're in!

Thanks so much for all your comments and favs on the blossom photo, much appreciated.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Love your presentation!
April 17th, 2020  
