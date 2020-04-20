Previous
Next
Turning over a new leaf by inthecloud5
Photo 1190

Turning over a new leaf

This newly emerged leaf is just at the bottom of the garden, showing off its beauty against the lovely sunshine we've been enjoying again this week.

Thanks for all your lovely comments on the dandelion clock, I'm still experimenting so there'll be more on the way :)
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ethel ace
Outstanding colour, minimalist, and such a beautiful leaf.
April 22nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
beautiful
April 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise