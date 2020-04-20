Sign up
Photo 1190
Turning over a new leaf
This newly emerged leaf is just at the bottom of the garden, showing off its beauty against the lovely sunshine we've been enjoying again this week.
Thanks for all your lovely comments on the dandelion clock, I'm still experimenting so there'll be more on the way :)
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
Completed my first year of 365 in 2016, taking and posting photos every day. Started off with good intentions in 2017 but couldn't keep up with...
1372
photos
173
followers
80
following
Tags
leaf
,
spring
,
sunshine
Ethel
ace
Outstanding colour, minimalist, and such a beautiful leaf.
April 22nd, 2020
Annie D
ace
beautiful
April 22nd, 2020
