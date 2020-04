Woodland flowers

I took the camera on the dog walk today, I miss my photo walks so thought it would be good 'wait' training for Tilly. Our usual route around the park took twice as long but she was happy, it gave her more time to look at the squirrels and wonder how she's ever going to get up the trees to chase them.



I don't know what these flowers are and I can't find them in my wild flower book or online so if anyone has an idea I'd love to know!