Photo 1197
Incy wincy
I spotted this tiny spider inside the rhododendron flower as I was taking photos of these lovely blooms, they really do look fabulous at the moment.
Another rainy day but that was good for the reduced number of people in the park!
Thanks so much for all your kind comments and favs on the yesterday's image, much appreciated.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
1379
photos
173
followers
81
following
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
Views 4
4
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
30th April 2020 3:22pm
Tags
flower
,
spider
Allison Williams
ace
Wonderful detail
April 30th, 2020
