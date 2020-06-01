Previous
Next
Prepare for landing by inthecloud5
Photo 1230

Prepare for landing

Added a few pollinating plants to the garden last year, they look lovely now they're blooming again and attracting lots of bees.

I'm not planning on doing 30 days wild this year as I'm limited on where I can go, but will post images when I've got something suitable!

thanks for all your comments on the starlings, really appreciate them :)
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Landing gear down! Beautiful rosy pink
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise