Photo 1230
Prepare for landing
Added a few pollinating plants to the garden last year, they look lovely now they're blooming again and attracting lots of bees.
I'm not planning on doing 30 days wild this year as I'm limited on where I can go, but will post images when I've got something suitable!
thanks for all your comments on the starlings, really appreciate them :)
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
1414
photos
176
followers
81
following
336% complete
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st June 2020 5:46pm
red valerian
30dayswild2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Landing gear down! Beautiful rosy pink
June 2nd, 2020
