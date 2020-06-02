Previous
Angry birds by inthecloud5
Photo 1231

Angry birds

The young starlings were squabbling a lot today over the food that we put out for them, so I thought I'd try and get a photo of them flying up into the air.

It all happens so fast so it was easier said than done but I was determined not to give up until there was something to show for my time and here it is!
