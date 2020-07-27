Previous
Perfect July day by inthecloud5
Photo 1287

Perfect July day

The clouds looked really amazing while I was out for walkies with Tilly today, just that little bit of light made all the difference to the view.

It wasn't long after this that the wind blew the rain in our direction, but what else would you expect on a summer's day?

I didn't take my camera out today so this is taken on my phone and edited on snapseed.

Thanks for all your lovely comments on the insects posted in the last couple of days, I really do appreciate them :)
Islandgirl ace
Love the clouds!
July 28th, 2020  
