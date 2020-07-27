Sign up
Photo 1287
Perfect July day
The clouds looked really amazing while I was out for walkies with Tilly today, just that little bit of light made all the difference to the view.
It wasn't long after this that the wind blew the rain in our direction, but what else would you expect on a summer's day?
I didn't take my camera out today so this is taken on my phone and edited on snapseed.
Thanks for all your lovely comments on the insects posted in the last couple of days, I really do appreciate them :)
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
ChristineL
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1
1
365
SM-A505FN
27th July 2020 3:30pm
Public
cloud
river
Islandgirl
ace
Love the clouds!
July 28th, 2020
