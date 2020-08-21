Go with the flow

The weather was wild today so we went out for a walk in a sheltered spot with no plan of how far to go or where we'd end up.



We saw this waterfall in the distance so climbed up to see it, normally it'd be a trickle in the summer but the recent stormy weather has given it a bit more oomph.



Put the camera on a rock to steady it and twirled the dials until I captured of some milky water.