Photo 1308
Go with the flow
The weather was wild today so we went out for a walk in a sheltered spot with no plan of how far to go or where we'd end up.
We saw this waterfall in the distance so climbed up to see it, normally it'd be a trickle in the summer but the recent stormy weather has given it a bit more oomph.
Put the camera on a rock to steady it and twirled the dials until I captured of some milky water.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
ChristineL
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
waterfall
cumbria
