A touch of autumn by inthecloud5
A touch of autumn

It was cold enough to feel like autumn today and as the bracken changes colour the hills look so different from the last time we were here.

Enjoying being in the Lakes this week, could do with a tad more sunshine though!
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

ChristineL

@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
