Photo 1325
A touch of autumn
It was cold enough to feel like autumn today and as the bracken changes colour the hills look so different from the last time we were here.
Enjoying being in the Lakes this week, could do with a tad more sunshine though!
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
1515
photos
174
followers
82
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th September 2020 3:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
autumn
,
hills
