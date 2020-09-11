Previous
Tall trees by inthecloud5
Photo 1325

Tall trees

We chose a forest walk today, knowing that rain was forecast pretty much all day. The camera had to go inside my coat for most of the walk but brought it out briefly to capture these two trees that were towering above everything else.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

ChristineL

@inthecloud5
Diana ace
Amazing capture of these very tall trees.
September 11th, 2020  
