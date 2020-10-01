Revealed

We're getting tighter restrictions here so I took the opportunity to go to the coastal nature reserve today as we'll only be permitted to make essential journeys from Saturday onwards (but I do think photography is essential!)



This reed bunting flew across the path and disappeared into the reeds. I'd just about given up looking for it when it popped out and revealed itself briefly before flying under cover again.



Very happy to get focused on it for a couple of shots before it disappeared :)



Thanks for all your comments and favs on the recent shots taken of the iron men, they're much appreciated.