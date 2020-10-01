Previous
inthecloud5
Photo 1350

Revealed

We're getting tighter restrictions here so I took the opportunity to go to the coastal nature reserve today as we'll only be permitted to make essential journeys from Saturday onwards (but I do think photography is essential!)

This reed bunting flew across the path and disappeared into the reeds. I'd just about given up looking for it when it popped out and revealed itself briefly before flying under cover again.

Very happy to get focused on it for a couple of shots before it disappeared :)

Thanks for all your comments and favs on the recent shots taken of the iron men, they're much appreciated.
1st October 2020

ChristineL

ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture.
October 2nd, 2020  
