New phone, by iqscotland
277 / 365

New phone,

so I went out without my camera. Forgot to save as raw so this is just the jpeg edited on the phone while sitting looking at the rain and deciding that doing a washing and going out to the bin is enough exercise for today.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

iqscotland

6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
75% complete

