Firth of Clyde, West Ferry - Panorama
6 shots taken on a 24mm Sigma that I bought in the 80's. Manual focus and a proper aperture ring.
I used to come down here so often I almost set up a website just for pictures I'd taken here.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
iqscotland
@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
panorama
scotland
24mm
west ferry
junction 31
landscape-31
clyde "firth of clyde
sigma super wide ii
