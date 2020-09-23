Previous
Firth of Clyde, West Ferry - Panorama by iqscotland
308 / 365

Firth of Clyde, West Ferry - Panorama

6 shots taken on a 24mm Sigma that I bought in the 80's. Manual focus and a proper aperture ring.
I used to come down here so often I almost set up a website just for pictures I'd taken here.
iqscotland

