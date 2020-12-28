Previous
Next
Stanley reservoir by iqscotland
322 / 365

Stanley reservoir

Yes, I threw a stone in the water. I saw it in a Hasselblad magazine 25 years ago.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise