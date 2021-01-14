Previous
Next
Kilpatricks. by iqscotland
338 / 365

Kilpatricks.

Combined a trip to the supermarket with walk, haven't been down this way in months.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Steve Mueller ace
What a beautiful photo; so much detail!
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise