Even less to see here. by iqscotland
360 / 365

Even less to see here.

That's with the " visualise spots" thing turned most of the way up. Cleaned the mirror too, always looks worse even it doesn't really matter
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
98% complete

