Smoke alarm. by iqscotland
Photo 381

Smoke alarm.

I have an overly sensitive smoke detector in my kitchen and sometimes open the back door so the alarm won't go off.. This was a wee bit better than the out of focus duck photo I was trying to salvage.
26th February 2021

iqscotland

@iqscotland
iqscotland
104% complete

