Previous
Next
Whitemoss again. by iqscotland
Photo 390

Whitemoss again.

I walk out here, take a bunch of pictures and pick one that's okay. Maybe a week later, or the next day, I'll be back taking a bunch of very similar pictures then trying to pick one that's okay but doesn't look too much like one of the other ones.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise