Photo 390
Whitemoss again.
I walk out here, take a bunch of pictures and pick one that's okay. Maybe a week later, or the next day, I'll be back taking a bunch of very similar pictures then trying to pick one that's okay but doesn't look too much like one of the other ones.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
iqscotland
@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
