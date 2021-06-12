Previous
Next
Door to Door. by iqscotland
Photo 486

Door to Door.

Someone at work asked if I could just walk here from my house instead of driving the one of the car parks. I can, but it adds on two hours walking on pavement and I still have a blister.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise