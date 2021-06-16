Sign up
Photo 490
Maybe,
if it stays dry for a while this will dry out into an interesting dried out desert sort of thing but right now it's just wet clay in a field and it smells pretty bad too.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
0
0
iqscotland
@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
492
photos
58
followers
13
following
134% complete
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Views
8
Album
365_2015
Camera
Pixel 3a
Taken
16th June 2021 8:43pm
