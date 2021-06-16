Previous
Next
Maybe, by iqscotland
Photo 490

Maybe,

if it stays dry for a while this will dry out into an interesting dried out desert sort of thing but right now it's just wet clay in a field and it smells pretty bad too.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise